The messages are going to trickle out. But you’re still here with me. And I’m not done remembering your legacy. You would tell me “you look so skinny” EVERY TIME you saw me and it made me giggle slash I loved it and when I told you how it made me feel…you said “well I’d always like to hear that I look skinny so I make sure to make others feel good like that.” We had a play date in the works for this week and I can’t wait for it to be over so I can stop thinking about how I missed our chance to be together. I fucking loved how you drank martini’s and no one would know you smoked cuz you were a mastermind at hiding it. I’m doing something everyday to honor your strength and it helps me to feel close to you. I love you Nay

A post shared by Heather Morris (@heatherrelizabethh) on Jul 17, 2020 at 8:19am PDT