La morte di Naya Rivera è uno shock che ha sconvolto il mondo dello spettacolo italiani e soprattutto il cast e tutti i fan di Glee, la serie che l'ha resa famosa. Dopo i numerosi tributi dei colleghi in onore dell'attrice 33enne accidentalmente annegata nel lago Piru in California, arriva un messaggio commosso da parte di Heather Morris, che sta facendo il giro del web. In Glee la Morris interpretava Brittany Pierce, che nella finzione è fidanzata e poi moglie di Santana Lopez, il personaggio della Rivera. Nella vita reale erano grandi amiche. Su Twitter, l'attrice ha pubblicato la foto che mostra il cast di Glee sul lago per rendere omaggio alla Rivera poco prima che il suo corpo, scomparso da giorni, venisse finalmente ritrovato: "L'abbiamo chiesto di uscire dall'acqua e lo ha fatto. Se non siete credenti, non so di quale altra prova avete bisogno". Poco prima, aveva scritto un messaggio colmo di affetto su Instagram:
I messaggi passeranno. Ma tu sei ancora qui con me. E non ho ancora finito di ricordare la tua eredità. Mi dicevi "sembri così magra" OGNI VOLTA che mi vedevi e mi facevi ridere a crepapelle, adoravo questa cosa e quando ti ho detto come mi faceva sentire hai detto "beh, mi piacerebbe sembrare sempre magra, quindi cerco di far sentire bene gli altri". Avevamo programmato un appuntamento di lavoro per questa settimana e non vedo l'ora che finisca, così potrò smettere di pensare a come ho perso l'occasione di stare insieme. Adoravo il modo in cui bevevi il Martini e nessuno sapeva che fumavi perché eri abilissima a nasconderlo. Ogni giorno faccio qualcosa per onorare la tua forza, mi aiuta a sentirti vicina. Ti voglio bene
L'amicizia tra Naya Rivera e Heather Morris
Già un giorno fa la Morris aveva pubblicato una commovente lettera in onore della Rivera, scritta a margine di alcune foto tenerissime. Le immagini in questione mostrano il piccolo Josie, il figlio di Naya che lei stessa ha salvato prima di annegare nel lago Piru, insieme ai bambini della Morris, Elijah e Owen. "Abbiamo iniziato come amiche carissime e poi abbiamo attraversato una fase un po' difficile", ha confessato l'attrice,"Poi abbiamo creato un'amicizia bellissima basata su amore e comprensione". La Morris ringrazia la collega perché "la lezione più importante che ho imparato soprattutto da te è stata quella di essere un'amica coerente e amorevole".
Ascolto ancora il tuo EP ripetutamente perché da quando l'ho sentito, mi ha colpito e ho sempre desiderato che il mondo conoscesse di più la tua voce. Mi hai inviato oltre 5 dozzine di video SnapChat quando tu e Josey vi svegliavate la mattina e mi prenderei a calci per non averne salvato nemmeno uno. Condividevi le ricette e ammiravo il tuo amore per il cibo. Ci eravamo ripromesse di trascorrere ogni Pasqua insieme, anche se il Covid ci ha impedito di farlo quest'ultima volta. Sei e sarai sempre l'essere umano più forte e più resistente che io conosca, e ho promesso di portarti con me per il resto della mia vita". (…) Ti parlo ogni giorno perché so che sei ancora con me e, anche se bramerei passare del tempo con te, adoro ogni momento che abbiamo vissuto e lo conservo al mio cuore.
La morte di Naya Rivera
Naya Rivera è scomparsa tra le acque del lago californiano l'8 luglio. Il figlio Josey, quattro anni, è stato ritrovato da solo nella barca che l'attrice aveva noleggiato per un pomeriggio. Inutili le prime ricerche, tanto che la polizia aveva già ipotizzato la sua morte per annegamento. Il cadavere è stato ritrovato il 13 luglio, per una crudele ironia della sorte proprio il giorno del settimo anniversario dalla morte di Cory Monteith, altro attore di Glee scomparso giovanissimo. Gli inquirenti hanno escluso le ipotesi di omicidio o suicidio, archiviando la morte della Rivera come accidentale.
